Canada and UAE sign free trade agreement to strengthen economic ties

Negotiations were completed in a record 47 days, marking the shortest time either country has taken to conclude a free trade agreement, the statement said.

Once fully implemented, the agreement will reduce or eliminate tariffs on more than 99% of current Canadian exports to the UAE. It will also address non-tariff barriers, improve predictability for trade and investment, and expand market access for Canadian goods and services.

The agreement covers a broad range of sectors, including industrial products, agriculture, forestry, fish and seafood, environmental services and engineering. It is expected to enter into force in 2027.

The visit also marked the first time an Abu Dhabi crown prince had visited Canada, representing further progress toward the UAE’s commitment to invest 70 billion Canadian dollars (US$50 billion) in Canada. The investment pledge was announced during Carney’s visit to Abu Dhabi in November 2025.

In addition to the trade agreement, the two countries signed several commercial and energy cooperation arrangements, as well as memorandums of understanding on defense cooperation and diplomatic training.

Canada and the UAE also announced plans to begin negotiations on an extradition treaty and a mutual legal assistance treaty, according to the statement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and UAE's foreign ministers discussed bilateral and international agenda.