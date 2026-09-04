Canada unveils first banknote featuring King Charles III

It is the first Canadian banknote to carry the King’s portrait and the first time in more than 70 years that a new monarch has appeared on the country’s 20-dollar denomination.

The new banknote will gradually enter circulation in late February 2027.

“This new $20 bank note is striking, symbolic and secure,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said, adding that its imagery reflects Canada’s natural beauty and history.

The King’s portrait is surrounded by floral and leafy motifs inspired by his longstanding commitment to environmental causes. The front also features the floral emblems of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories.

A transparent circular window, visible from both sides, depicts plants of cultural significance to Indigenous peoples in Canada. The reverse retains the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France as a tribute to the country’s contributions and sacrifices in military conflicts throughout its history.

The new 20-dollar banknote is the second denomination in Canada’s Vertical series. The first was the 10-dollar note featuring civil rights pioneer and businesswoman Viola Desmond.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the US Mint had begun selling a one-dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.