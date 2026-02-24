Canada PM to visit Japan, India, Australia

"Through these visits to three of Canada’s strongest Indo-Pacific partners, the Prime Minister will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity," an official statement reads.

Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sides are expected to discuss "elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence." He will also meet business leaders "to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations."

Mark Carney will then visit Sydney and Canberra, Australia, where he will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit aims at deepening cooperation in defense and maritime security, critical minerals, trade, and advanced technologies, including AI.

"In Tokyo, Japan, Prime Minister Carney will meet with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae to strengthen mutual investment and partnerships in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and food security. The leaders will also discuss strengthening joint efforts on security and defence, including to support a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement reads.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union had formally welcomed Canada into its Security Action for Europe program, making Ottawa the only non-European country to join the initiative.