Canada opens new border bridge despite U.S. trade tensions

Linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan, the bridge is being hailed by Canadian and U.S. authorities as the most technologically advanced land crossing between the two nations.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, which operates the crossing, said passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of 8 Canadian dollars (US$5.75) per trip. Commercial trucks, oversized vehicles, and larger passenger vehicles will be charged 12 Canadian dollars (US$8.75) per axle.

The bridge provides a direct highway-to-highway connection between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75, strengthening one of North America's busiest trade corridors. Its opening also increases Canada's total number of land ports of entry to 118, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

A dedicated multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists is scheduled to open on Aug. 5. Stretching 2.5 kilometers across the Detroit River, the 3.6-meter-wide pathway will support two-way traffic and connect with existing trail networks on both sides of the border.

The bridge begins operations against the backdrop of worsening trade relations between Canada and the United States. On July 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations imposing 50 percent tariffs on hundreds of Canadian imports. In response, the Canadian government withdrew its invitation to U.S. representatives to attend the bridge's joint ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Friday.

The project's opening follows months of negotiations after delays caused by disagreements over revenue-sharing arrangements and tariff-related concerns. Canadian and U.S. officials said the two sides eventually reached an agreement under which Canada will direct a portion of the bridge's toll revenue to a U.S. development fund, paving the way for the crossing to open.

Named after legendary Canadian hockey player Gordie Howe, the bridge is expected to boost cross-border trade, improve transportation links, and enhance supply chain efficiency between Canada and the United States.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose additional tariffs on Canada, accusing Ottawa of failing to properly manage its forests as smoke from hundreds of wildfires spread across large parts of the northern United States.