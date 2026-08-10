Canada faces growing wildfire threat as thousands evacuated

The British Columbia (B.C.) Wildfire Service said on Aug. 10 that there is a high potential for lightning-caused wildfire starts, particularly in the central Interior and Okanagan, where limited precipitation and dry lightning are expected.

Photo credit: Screenshot of CBC News

Elevated temperatures and stronger wind gusts are also expected in the Okanagan and southeastern parts of the province. Officials warned that fires starting during hot and dry conditions can establish and spread quickly, especially on steep terrain where wind and slope can accelerate fire growth.

B.C. currently has 103 active wildfires, with two starting in the past 24 hours. One fire was declared out during the same period, while 65 have been declared out over the past seven days.

Photo credit: Screenshot of CBC News

The province is also managing the Hope Creek North wildfire, estimated at 511 hectares and suspected to have been caused by lightning. An area restriction around the fire took effect Aug. 9 and is scheduled to remain in place until Oct. 15 unless lifted earlier.

Travel along Highway 31 remains permitted, but access to the restricted area is otherwise limited to specific purposes, including travel to a principal residence that is not under an evacuation order and activities related to wildfire suppression. Violations can result in a C$1,150 ticket.

A fast-moving wildfire in western Canada has forced more than 20,000 people to evacuate. In the U.S., nearly 100 wildfires are burning, straining firefighting resources. pic.twitter.com/osy6SxDN9w — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) August 10, 2026

The Bald Range wildfire has also affected residents in Summerland, where Interior Health is relocating 238 people from two care facilities. The agency said 48 residents of Dr. Andrew Pavilion and 190 residents of Summerland Seniors Village are being moved to alternative locations away from the affected area. Families are being contacted directly, while emergency patients are being directed to Penticton Regional Hospital.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a post on X that thousands of people in Summerland, British Columbia, were being evacuated as intense wildfires threatened the community. He thanked firefighters and first responders and said the federal government was ready to support the British Columbia government’s response.

Thousands of people in Summerland, B.C., are being evacuated as intense wildfires threaten their community.



To the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to keep people safe: thank you.



The federal government stands ready to help and support the Government… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 8, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Greek authorities placed large parts of the country under Level 4 wildfire risk.