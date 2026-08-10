Greece issues ‘very high’ wildfire risk alert

Areas at risk are Attica, Peloponnese, Aegean Islands, and Crete.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires, such as burning dry grass, branches, or waste.

Field burning remains prohibited during the fire-prevention period.

A wildfire broke out in Koropi, Attica on Sunday, with firefighters, aircraft, and helicopters battling the blaze amid ongoing heat waves.

From July 31 to August 4, more than 110,000 acres (44,500 hectares) burned in Attica alone.

Across Europe, 1.23 million acres (500,852 hectares) have been destroyed by wildfires since the start of 2026, with 1,528 fires detected as of August 6.

It was earlier reported, according to a new report by WWF Italy, wildfires have already burned 70,000 hectares in Italy this year — a staggering 133% increase compared to the long-term average of the past two decades.