Canada, EU sign security, defence partnership

The partnership will provide a framework for dialogue and co-operation in security and defence priorities of the two sides, the news release said.

For Canada and the EU member states who are NATO Allies, this will also help deliver on capability targets more quickly and economically, it added.

"Canada's new government has a mandate to diversify and strengthen international partnerships. Through increased co-operation in defence, trade, and commerce, we'll create greater prosperity, security, and stability on both sides of the Atlantic," Carney was quoted as saying.

This new partnership is the intentional first step toward Canada's participation in Security Action for Europe (SAFE), an instrument of the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, said the release.

