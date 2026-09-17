Canada could become the EU’s first associate member – Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen said she wanted to work with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the proposal and move toward an “Alliance for the Future” covering technology, defence, energy, critical minerals, AI and economic security.

She outlined the EU’s priorities on security, the economy, energy, AI and international partnerships in her 2026 State of the Union address.

Von der Leyen said kickstarting Europe’s economy was the EU’s “number one priority,” calling for faster permitting, reduced administrative burdens and completion of the Single Market overhaul by the end of 2027.

On energy, she called for greater use of homegrown renewable and nuclear energy. The EU aims to double electricity’s share of energy consumption by 2040, which she said could cut its fossil-fuel import bill by €260 billion a year. She also announced a European Corporation of Critical Raw Materials to help secure supplies for industry and defence.

On climate change, she announced a new Framework for Climate Resilience, a European Heatwave Plan, a Climate Insurance Alliance and a European Water Initiative, while calling for stronger wildfire preparedness.

On AI, von der Leyen said the EU would increase computing capacity and investment while working with partners including Canada and the UK on AI security and model evaluation. New initiatives will focus on health, transport, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, and defence and space.

In defence, she announced a European Instrument for Strategic Enablers covering areas including air and missile defence, strategic transport, space and cyber capabilities.

Von der Leyen pledged stronger support for Ukraine ahead of winter, including humanitarian assistance, energy supplies and air defence, and called for tighter enforcement of sanctions against Russia.

On migration, the Commission will propose a European Emergency Response Framework for mass movements at the EU’s external borders and strengthen Frontex. A new Mediterranean Youth Skills and Jobs initiative will focus on employment, training and apprenticeships.

Von der Leyen also announced a new connectivity project linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia directly to the European market through the Middle Corridor. The EU aims to mobilise up to €12 billion in public and private investment, triple trade flows and reduce freight transit times by 2030.

She also announced plans to launch a new Congress of Europe in 2027, the year marking the 70th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Union would invest €200 million in Greenland as part of a new partnership package to strengthen economic development, infrastructure and cooperation in the Arctic.