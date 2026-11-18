From Cullen to Craig’s successor

On November 16, Amazon MGM Studios named the Twilight and Batman star its next James Bond. He succeeds Daniel Craig, whose fifth Bond film, No Time to Die, closed his run in 2021.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Villeneuve said Pattinson has “the timeless soul of 007.” Pattinson called the role “the honour of a lifetime.”

Photo credit: Amazon

Pattinson already has two stars volunteering to make his life difficult onscreen. Florence Pugh pitched herself as a Bond villain at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event on November 16.

Brad Pitt also volunteered during an Extra interview at his latest film’s Los Angeles premiere. Hearing about Pattinson’s casting, he praised the actor’s career choices and called him “the real deal.”

She was a sk8er girl

Avril Lavigne, 42, shared the first photos of her newborn daughter.

Zendaya wore gold. Glenn Close took hers home

Zendaya wore a gold fringed gown to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 15. She and stylist Law Roach found it in Giles Deacon’s fall 2007 collection.

Dune look 1 Giles Deacon FW 2007 dress Chopard jewelry Rolex watch #styledbyLAW https://t.co/ZGWnhyQCxT — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) November 16, 2026

Inside, Glenn Close accepted an honorary Oscar after eight acting nominations. Her first came for her film debut in The World According to Garp.

“To be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.” Glenn Close accepting her Honorary Oscar at last night’s 17th Governors Awards. The 17th Academy Governors Awards - in partnership with @Rolex. #Rolex #PerpetualArts — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 16, 2026

The Academy also honored Alien director Ridley Scott and Disney animator Floyd Norman. Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler shared the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

District 12 gets back together

Fourteen years after their first Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunited in New York on November 16. They attended the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lawrence wore black Dior, with pink flowers embroidered from her hip down the train.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson at the New York premiere of #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping. https://t.co/Q5A7KMMOYu — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) November 17, 2026

This time, their mentor takes the lead. The prequel follows teenage Haymitch Abernathy into the 50th Hunger Games. It opens in North American theaters on November 20.

Serena’s $200 million doubles match

Serena Williams has a new partner off the court.

On November 16, she and investor Beth Ferreira announced Starfire Ventures. They aim to raise $200 million for young technology companies, including healthcare and financial startups.

The crown goes green in Mumbai

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated this year’s Earthshot Prize winners in Mumbai on November 17.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prince William and Princess Kate meet the five winners of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/ve8qTTJeYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

William and Catherine said the winners’ work would change lives for generations to come. Each of the five winners receives £1 million. India’s Mahindra Last Mile Mobility earned its prize for its electric rickshaws.

Earlier that day, the couple joined young inventors at the first Children’s Earthshot Awards. Five student projects won honors, and Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley presented an award.

Hogwarts, class of 2001

On November 16, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone turned 25. The anniversary brought all eight films back to theaters between August 27 and September 3. Screenings of Harry’s first adventure included 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage new to theaters.

In London, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour showed how filmmakers crafted the Golden Snitch. Fans could also see how the crew made the stone Harry finds in his pocket. LEGO marked the anniversary with its first set based on Luna Lovegood’s house.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.