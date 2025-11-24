Can Kazakhstan play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, says analyst

He noted that such matters require a very careful and unhurried approach.

“Do not rush. The president has repeatedly said that if needed, Kazakhstan is ready to act as a mediator or a neutral participant. Yet in international affairs it is important to recognize that not every country can serve as a mediator or an arbiter during a tense conflict. The first requirement is that both sides must accept such a role. The second requirement is an even and balanced policy toward both sides. The third requirement is the absence of any personal interests; the only goal must be the pursuit of peace,” Tasym stressed.

The expert believes that very few countries in the world can meet these principles.

“Earlier, Ukraine named several states, including Saudi Arabia. Russia, for its part, mentioned Hungary. Belarus also tried to take similar steps. Aleksandr Lukashenko sought to act as a mediator between the United States and Russia. But when Minsk told Washington “lift sanctions on Belarus and only then we can fully take on this role,” it showed that the country was not genuinely focused on peace in Ukraine. After that, Belarus was essentially removed from the process. As for Kazakhstan, there now seems to be growing hope that it can carry out such a mission with the United States, with Russia, and with Ukraine,” the analyst noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio left Geneva on Sunday after several days of intensive talks with Ukrainian officials.