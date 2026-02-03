Can anyone stop Rybakina at Dubai’s elite tennis clash

Elena Rybakina, this weekend’s Grand Slam winner, having dethroned defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday, will return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on 15th February to compete in a tournament that is increasingly special to the Russian.

After adding a second Grand Slam win to her 2022 Wimbledon title, Rybakina, the new World No. 3, returns to Dubai not only as a former finalist but as a resident of the city since 2024. As such, her presence would be compelling on its own, yet this year, the narrative runs deeper.

All eight Australian Open quarterfinalists are confirmed to compete in Dubai, bringing with them the rivalries, storylines, and form that defined the season’s first major.

“The participation of the entire top 20 so soon after Melbourne gives fans a chance to see the sport’s biggest names together in one place. For the players, we provide another proving ground and an immediate chance to test themselves on a hard court against the very best once again," said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee.

Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said, “Elena has competed at our tournament in Dubai five times in the past six years, reaching the final on her debut in 2020 and progressing to the semi-finals last year. As a Dubai resident, she always enjoys a lot of ‘home’ support here, and I’m sure that will only grow after this past weekend’s fantastic victory.”

The depth of this year’s Championships is underlined by the presence of all eight quarterfinalists, including World No. 1 Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiątek, World No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula – ranked No. 5 and No. 6 in the world respectively, two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, and 18-year-old starlet Iva Jovic.

With defending champion Mirra Andreeva adding a compelling storyline of her own and elite challengers such as 2024 winner Jasmine Paolini, Canadian breakout Victoria Mboko, and 2019 winner Belinda Bencic all deepening the draw, fans can expect high-calibre contests throughout WTA week, which runs from 15th to 21st February, followed by the ATP 500 men’s tournament from 23rd to 28th February.