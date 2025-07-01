CAMS methane hotspot explorer adds plume visualization

The updated tool now not only detects major methane emission sources, but also visualizes the shape and extent of methane plumes in the atmosphere.

According to CAMS, the application now includes a wind layer and visualizes how atmospheric conditions influence the transport of methane plumes. The data is based on satellite observations from the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) aboard the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite.

The enhanced app provides essential metadata for each detection, including emission rates, coordinates, date and time, uncertainty levels, and unique detection identifiers. This functionality supports more accurate assessments of potential environmental impacts.

“This app demonstrates the remarkable progress made in recent years in enhancing our monitoring of methane emissions into the atmosphere,” said Richard Engelen, Deputy Director of CAMS. “It also offers a glimpse into the future capabilities of our upcoming anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions monitoring system, CO2MVS.”

In a further boost to transparency and data sharing, the CAMS TROPOMI plume dataset is now integrated into the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO). The update will allow the IMEO’s Eyes on Methane platform to display not only detections, but also the spatial dimensions of methane plumes.

IMEO is central to global efforts to cut methane emissions, a strategy seen as faster and more cost-effective in the near term compared to reducing carbon dioxide.

Earlier, CAMS reported that ground-level ozone levels rose sharply across Europe in June 2025, driven by an early summer heatwave.