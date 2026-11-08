Camera traps record wildlife in Kazakhstan’s Aksu-Zhabagly nature reserve
04:12, 8 November 2026
Video footage captured by camera traps installed in the Aksu-Zhabagly State Nature Reserve has revealed wild animals moving through their natural habitats, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee.
The footage provides an opportunity to observe wildlife behavior and track animal movements across the reserve without disturbing their natural environment.
According to the committee, data collected through camera traps play an important role in monitoring biodiversity and developing conservation measures.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a wild boar family and a roe deer had been caught on camera at the Buiratau National Park.