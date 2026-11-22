The daytime footage shows the lynx moving along one of its regular routes through the park. In the nighttime recording, the animal approaches the camera trap, sniffs it, and carefully surveys the surrounding area.

The recordings allow specialists to observe the lynx's natural behavior during the winter season. The Turkistan lynx is known for its secretive nature and is rarely encountered in the wild.

Screenshot from video

Camera traps are widely used in Zhongar-Alatau National Park for scientific monitoring of wildlife. They help researchers study the distribution, activity patterns, and habitat use of various animal species.

The collected footage is incorporated into the park's official nature chronicle, which documents changes in local ecosystems and wildlife populations.

Earlier, a camera trap in Altyn-Emel National Park captured images of a Turkistan lynx accompanied by its cubs.