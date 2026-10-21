Camera trap captures wild boar chasing wolves at Buyratau National Park
14:05, 21 October 2026
A camera trap at Kazakhstan's Buyratau National Park captured an unusual scene of a wild boar chasing wolves and sending them fleeing, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The footage offers a surprising glimpse into life in the wild, where even the most fearsome predators can find themselves on the run.
The unexpected encounter highlights the unpredictable nature of wildlife and shows that encounters between animals do not always unfold as expected.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap had captured footage of a rare Central Asian river otter, listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species.