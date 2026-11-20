The footage shows several gazelles taking an interest in the camera trap, with some moving closer to investigate the unfamiliar device while others cautiously observe their surroundings.

The camera silently records their movements without disturbing the animals.

Such footage provides valuable insight into the natural behavior of wild animals, allowing viewers to observe them in their native habitat.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a rare Caspian seal had been spotted by a state inspector during a patrol of the protected area of the same nature reserve.