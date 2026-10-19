Camera trap captures brown bear at Kazakhstan’s Markakol Nature Reserve
14:39, 19 October 2026
A camera trap has captured footage of a brown bear drinking water in the Markakol State Nature Reserve in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The footage shows the bear approaching a water source and calmly drinking in its natural habitat.
Camera traps allow researchers to observe wildlife without disturbing the animals. Such footage provides reserve specialists with valuable insights into the behavior and activity of wild animals in their natural environment.
Qazinform previously reported that rare animal populations in Kazakhstan are rising.