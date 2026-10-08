Camera captures first-ever wolverine sighting in Pavlodar region

During wildlife monitoring, a trail camera in Bayanaul National Park captured a wolverine (Gulo gulo).

Specialists note that the predator is uncharacteristic of the Pavlodar region's modern fauna. Scientific data indicate that the wolverine's core range in Kazakhstan is the mountain-taiga zone of the Southern Altai.

However, a few isolated records show wolverines appearing far from their usual habitat. In 1932, one was spotted in the forests of Burabay (Akmola region). Another wolverine was recorded near Lake Chagly (North Kazakhstan region) in 1948–1949.

Scientists view such cases as evidence of long-distance movements by individual animals.

The current find marks the first recorded wolverine in the Pavlodar region. The animal's appearance far from its main range is scientifically significant and adds to knowledge about the species' movements.

Specialists stress the importance of long-term photo monitoring, which makes it possible to record rare animal species and gather new data on the biodiversity of natural areas.

The observation was made under research project AP25795423, "Geoinformation modeling and mapping of the distribution and stocks of game species in northeastern Kazakhstan." The project is led by PhD Zarina Sergazina.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a Siberian roe deer and a pine marten were caught on camera in Kokshetau National Park.