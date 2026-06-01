California moves toward first U.S. ban on AI chatbot toys for kids

Senate Bill 867, introduced by State Senator Steve Padilla of San Diego, passed the Senate unanimously in a 39-0 vote and now moves to the Assembly for further consideration.

The proposal would impose a four-year moratorium on toys equipped with AI-chatbot capabilities and marketed to individuals under the age of 18. Lawmakers say the pause is intended to give regulators time to develop safety standards and legal safeguards for a rapidly evolving technology.

According to supporters of the measure, AI-powered toys have become increasingly common, with products such as interactive teddy bears using technology similar to that found in popular chatbot systems.

Researchers have raised concerns that some of these toys can engage children in conversations involving sexually explicit topics, provide guidance on accessing dangerous objects such as matches or knives, encourage excessive use through addictive features, and create data privacy risks.

“The reach of AI technology is expanding at breakneck speed. We cannot afford to let dangerous and untested technology be marketed to our children. By pausing the sale of AI chatbot powered toys, we can put the time and thought necessary into building a robust regulatory framework to ensure we are keeping kids safe,” said Senator Padilla.

California already enforces strict toy safety rules covering physical hazards, including toxic substances and choking risks. Supporters of SB 867 argue that existing regulations have not kept pace with the emergence of AI-enabled products, creating a need for updated laws tailored to digital technologies.

Padilla has previously pushed for stronger regulation of AI chatbots. He authored Senate Bill 243, described as the first law of its kind requiring chatbot operators to implement safeguards around AI interactions and allowing families to pursue legal action against developers that fail to comply with safety requirements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that California ordered a review of AI impact on workers, businesses.