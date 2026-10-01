California bans child marriage

According to the governor’s office, AB 1267, authored by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, repeals provisions allowing minors to enter into a marriage or domestic partnership with parental consent. The minimum age for both will now be 18.

“This is a long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors. Today, California kids are safer than ever before,” Newsom said.

The signing was attended by advocate Courtney Stodden, who married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16 with her parents’ permission. She later spoke publicly about abuse in the relationship and became an advocate for ending child marriage following her divorce.

Stodden described the law’s passage as a victory and said she would continue fighting for similar protections in all 50 states.

According to Pellerin, survivors of child marriage played a central role in shaping the legislation. Their accounts revealed how coercion and abuse can be hidden behind the appearance of consent, while minors face difficulties seeking help, finding an attorney or leaving home.

17 U.S. states have banned child marriage without exception.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that California Attorney General Rob Bonta led a coalition of 12 states in filing a lawsuit seeking to block Paramount Skydance’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.