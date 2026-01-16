Cacau returns to Kazakhstan in new role

The 54-year-old Cacau is well known to Kazakh futsal fans, having been one of the leading players for Almaty-based club Kairat before going on to enjoy a successful coaching career with the same team. Under his guidance, Kairat won the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2013 and 2015, along with multiple Kazakhstan league titles and domestic cups.

Cacau previously coached the Kazakhstan national futsal team from 2013 to 2018, during which time the side achieved a historic milestone by winning the bronze medal at the 2016 UEFA Futsal Championship.

After leaving Kazakhstan, Cacau coached the national futsal teams of Italy, Romania, Kuwait, Iraq and the UAE, and also worked with club sides Napoli and United Galati.

