Cabinet to discuss preparations for new academic year

According to the Ministry of Education, around 4 million children will begin the academic year on September 1, 2026, across approximately 8,000 educational institutions nationwide.

Around 320,000 students have already been enrolled in schools.

Some 296,000 students will attend public schools, and around 23,000 will study at private schools.

Of those enrolled, 191,000 students will attend schools in urban areas, while 128,000 will study in rural schools.

Also, nearly 4,000 children with special educational needs have been enrolled in educational institutions.

More than 1,200 schools have been built in Kazakhstan since 2020, creating over one million new student places. Over this period, the number of three-shift schools has decreased fourfold.

The country plans to build another 101 schools in the new academic year, which will accommodate a total of 59,300 students.

Earlier, it was reported that a new school for 1,200 pupils is being constructed in the capital’s Nura district, through recovered assets.