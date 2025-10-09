EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    CA, Russian leaders pose for group photo in Dushanbe

    18:36, 9 October 2025

    The Akorda Presidential Office posted a photo of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the leaders of Russia and Central Asian countries ahead of the Central Asia – Russia summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    CA, Russian leaders pose for group photo in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe to participate in the Central Asia-Russia Summit. 

    As reported previously, during a meeting, the Kazakh and Tajik presidents confirmed their unwavering commitment to further enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    The sides discussed the implementation of key high-level agreements, as well as exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rahmon, the success of the Central Asia – Russia summit, as well as the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Russia Events Tajikistan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All