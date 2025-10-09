CA, Russian leaders pose for group photo in Dushanbe
The Akorda Presidential Office posted a photo of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the leaders of Russia and Central Asian countries ahead of the Central Asia – Russia summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe to participate in the Central Asia-Russia Summit.
As reported previously, during a meeting, the Kazakh and Tajik presidents confirmed their unwavering commitment to further enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
The sides discussed the implementation of key high-level agreements, as well as exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rahmon, the success of the Central Asia – Russia summit, as well as the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.