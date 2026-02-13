EN
    C5+1 Berlin: Tajikistan showcases strategic opportunities

    01:10, 13 February 2026

    Berlin hosted an economic roundtable as part of the first Central Asian and German Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the “C5+1” format, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Khovar.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The roundtable brought together the foreign ministers of Central Asia and Germany, along with business leaders and executives from major German companies.

    Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, highlighted the country’s natural resources, rare minerals, and renewable energy potential.

    Participants expressed interest in strengthening economic ties and advancing priority joint projects.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, received the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries as part of the “Central Asia – Germany” (C5+1) format meeting.

    World News Tajikistan Germany Central Asia Europe EU Economy Mineral resources Critical minerals Renewable energy sources (RES) Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
