C5+1 Berlin: Tajikistan showcases strategic opportunities

The roundtable brought together the foreign ministers of Central Asia and Germany, along with business leaders and executives from major German companies.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, highlighted the country’s natural resources, rare minerals, and renewable energy potential.

Participants expressed interest in strengthening economic ties and advancing priority joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, received the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries as part of the “Central Asia – Germany” (C5+1) format meeting.