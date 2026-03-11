Bust of Alikhan Bukeikhanov unveiled in Moscow

The sculpture was unveiled at the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh).

“Bukeikhanov worked in the State Duma of the Russian Empire, defending the rights of Kazakhs and other indigenous peoples. He believed in multinational unity and progress, and his legacy lives on in the principles of the strategic partnership between our countries,” emphasized the Kazakh Ambassador to Russia, Dauren Abayev.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia

The diplomat described the event as a tribute to Bukeikhanov's contribution to the shared history of the two nations. He also thanked Kazakhstani entrepreneur Zhanbolat Nadyrov, who supported the initiative, and all those who contributed to this noble cause.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia

“Alikhan Bukeikhanov is a bright representative of the Kazakh people whose life and activities serve as an example. Monuments honoring such people should be erected,” said Zhanbolat Nadyrov.

“The pavilion is the most visited. And the bust of Bukeikhanov will become a symbol connecting the past, present, and future,” said Tamara Babakova, head of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at VDNKh.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia

“It was on his initiative that all of Abai's songs were collected. He was the first Abai scholar. He returned the outstanding poet and philosopher to the people,” noted Professor Nurym Bukeikhanov, who is the grand-nephew of the renowned statesman.

It is noteworthy that in the 1920s and 1930s, Alikhan Bukeikhanov lived in Moscow, where he did scientific and literary work. In 1937, he was arrested during the purges and executed. In 1989, he was posthumously rehabilitated due to the absence of a criminal offense. His remains rest in a mass grave at the Donskoye Cemetery in Moscow.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Arkalyk airport will bear the name of Mirjaqyp Dulatuly.