Arkalyk airport to bear name of Mirjaqyp Dulatuly

Mirjaqip Dulatuly was born on November 25, 1885, in Turgai Oblast. He was a renowned Kazakh poet, writer, and playwright, one of the leaders of the Alash Orda government.

It is noted that assigning the name of the distinguished public figure is a vital step toward preserving historical memory and advancing the region’s spiritual modernization. The decision aims to commemorate the contribution of representatives of the Alash Movement to the development of Kazakh statehood and national identity.

Qazinform News Agency reported in September 2025 that a monument honoring Mirjaqyp Dulatuly's 140th anniversary was unveiled in Kostanay.