Bus rams into 32 vehicles in South Korea, injuring 48

The city bus, driven by a man in his 60s, collided with four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before coming to a stop after hitting a traffic barrier in Seongnam's Bundang Ward at 7:34 a.m.

The collision left 48 people hurt, including six with serious injuries. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

The 60-something bus driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The driver reportedly told police that the brakes did not work, with investigators looking into the exact cause of the crash.

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 16 others injured, including three seriously, in an accident involving an intercity school bus in eastern France.