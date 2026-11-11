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    Bus rams into 32 vehicles in South Korea, injuring 48

    07:21, 11 November 2026

    A bus plowed into more than 30 vehicles waiting at a traffic stop in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, during morning rush hour, officials said, leaving 48 people injured, Yonhap reported.

    Bus crashes into 32 vehicles in South Korea, injuring 48
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The city bus, driven by a man in his 60s, collided with four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before coming to a stop after hitting a traffic barrier in Seongnam's Bundang Ward at 7:34 a.m.

    The collision left 48 people hurt, including six with serious injuries. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

    The 60-something bus driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol.

    The driver reportedly told police that the brakes did not work, with investigators looking into the exact cause of the crash.

    Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 16 others injured, including three seriously, in an accident involving an intercity school bus in eastern France.

     

    South Korea Road accidents Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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