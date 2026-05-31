Bus crash in western Türkiye leaves eight dead

The bus was traveling from Izmir to Antalya with 38 passengers and three crew members, local media reported.

The crash occurred at 01:40 local time.

Among the victims were the 50-year-old driver and the infant’s father.

Eight fatalities were reported, 33 passengers were injured, many requiring urgent medical attention.

As earlier reported, four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on Tuesday.