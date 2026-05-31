EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Bus crash in western Türkiye leaves eight dead

    17:17, 31 May 2026

    A tragic accident in Denizli Province claimed the lives of eight people, including a nine-month-old infant, after a passenger bus collided with highway barriers and caught fire early Sunday, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Bus crash in western Türkiye leaves eight dead
    File photo by @AJEnglish / X

    The bus was traveling from Izmir to Antalya with 38 passengers and three crew members, local media reported.

    The crash occurred at 01:40 local time.

    Among the victims were the 50-year-old driver and the infant’s father.

    Eight fatalities were reported, 33 passengers were injured, many requiring urgent medical attention.

    As earlier reported, four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on Tuesday.

    Incidents Accidents Türkiye Road accidents Transport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All