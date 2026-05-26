Four dead, two injured after train hits school bus in Belgium

"A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children," Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

(EN/FR/NL) A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children.

I would like to thank my colleagues from other countries who have already come forward to express their solidarity, and I… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) May 26, 2026

The children were aged 15 and 12, the public prosecutor's office said at a press conference.

A police spokesperson told the media that seven children, a supervisor and a driver were aboard the minibus. The other five children on board were sent to hospital in a critical condition but are now all said to be stable.

Also killed were a 27-year-old teacher and the bus' 49-year-old driver.

Earlier, it was reported 19 had been hospitalized after an alleged spraying incident in Tokyo's Ginza.