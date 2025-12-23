Burj Khalifa’s developer readies urban design for Alatau City

During a meeting with the participation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, the companies presented their design codes for Alatau City and designs of the landmark facility Iconic building, set to become the city’s business center and its visiting card.

The projects seek high-rise construction, while meeting modern international quality standards.

According to the press service of the Government, special focus was placed to an integrated approach to urban environment development with regard to transport infrastructure, entry highways, natural landscapes, climate characteristics, as well as priority development of public spaces.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

In conclusion, Bozumbayev thanked the representatives of the architectural companies for the conceptual solutions submitted. The sides expressed readiness for productive cooperation moving forward.

