Burj Khalifa’s developer readies urban design for Alatau City
The world leading companies Zaha Hadid Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), renowned for their iconic skyscrapers, including Burj Halifa in Dubai, One World Trade Center in New York, Leeza SOHO in Beijing, unveiled their conceptual urban visions for Alatau City, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.
During a meeting with the participation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, the companies presented their design codes for Alatau City and designs of the landmark facility Iconic building, set to become the city’s business center and its visiting card.
The projects seek high-rise construction, while meeting modern international quality standards.
According to the press service of the Government, special focus was placed to an integrated approach to urban environment development with regard to transport infrastructure, entry highways, natural landscapes, climate characteristics, as well as priority development of public spaces.
In conclusion, Bozumbayev thanked the representatives of the architectural companies for the conceptual solutions submitted. The sides expressed readiness for productive cooperation moving forward.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan, South Korea partner to develop the Alatau Smart City project.