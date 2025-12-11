Bulgarian Cabinet resigns after weeks of protests

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Parliament alongside senior officials from the ruling coalition parties GERB-UDF, There Is Such a People, and BSP – United Left, Zhelyazkov said the decision was prompted by the scale of ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

Zhelyazkov noted that the coalition was confident it would survive the no-confidence vote, but said public sentiment had become decisive.

“The coalition discussed the situation,” Zhelyazkov said. “We have no doubt that in the upcoming vote of no confidence the government will receive support. Regardless of that, the decisions of the National Assembly matter when they reflect the will of the people,” he said. “We consciously hear the voice of the citizens who are protesting, and that is why we must rise to the level of their demands — namely, the resignation of the government. Both young and old have raised their voices for it,” the Prime Minister said. “This civic energy must be supported and encouraged,” he added.

Protests, initially sparked by controversial budget plans, have grown into broader demonstrations against corruption, governance failures and declining public trust.

Zhelyazkov emphasized the government’s achievements, including progress toward eurozone accession, macroeconomic stability, and record budget growth. He said the administration’s work aimed to keep Bulgaria firmly on its European development path.

The Prime Minister warned that Bulgaria faces a “major challenge” as it enters the eurozone on January 1, 2026, noting that a new government will now oversee the crucial transition period.

Following Rosen Zhelyazkov’s announcement, the Cabinet’s resignation was submitted to Parliament’s registry office. Lawmakers are expected to vote on it on Friday.

The Zhelyazkov Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new Cabinet lineup is formed.

