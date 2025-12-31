Bulgaria set to join eurozone as EU hails ‘historic achievement’

Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro, one of the European Union’s most significant integration achievements, as the bloc expands its common currency to a new member state. Welcoming the decision, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, praised the country’s long-term efforts and reforms.

"Congratulations, Bulgaria! You can be proud of what you achieved," Ursula von der Leyen stated. "This milestone reflects years of hard work and commitment, overcoming challenges. The euro will bring benefits for the Bulgarian people making payments and travel easier. It will bring new opportunities for Bulgarian businesses, allowing them to seize better the advantages of our common single market. It will further strengthen Bulgaria's voice in Europe. This step is good for Bulgaria, and it strengthens Europe as a whole. It makes our economy more resilient and competitive globally," the press release reads.

Euro banknotes and coins will also become a tangible symbol for all Bulgarians of the freedom, convenience and opportunities that the EU makes possible for its citizens. The Commission has fully supported Bulgaria in the process of joining the euro. With Bulgaria's accession, 21 EU Member States and more than 357 million EU citizens will share the EU's common currency. Public support for the euro in the EU and euro area remains very strong, with broad majorities of EU citizens believing the euro is a good thing for the EU as a whole, and for their own country, as shown by the latest Eurobarometer, the European Commission added.

The Commission recalled that earlier this year it concluded that Bulgaria had met the criteria for adopting the euro. This assessment was supported by the European Central Bank's Convergence Report. In July 2025, EU Finance Ministers took the formal decision that opened the way for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro.

