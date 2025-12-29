Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss deepening partnership

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for deepening Kazakh-Bulgarian partnership in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special focus was placed to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Astana on 8-9 June, 2025, as well as the outcomes of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on 19-20 May, 2025, in Sofia.

Both sides also exchanged views on the current regional and international issues.

Following the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev wished the ambassador every success in his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. In turn, Vodenski expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to further develop comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a photo exhibition marking 34th anniversary of Semipalatinsk Polygon closure had been held in Bulgaria.