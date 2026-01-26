Bulgaria names first-ever female president

In line with the Bulgarian Constitution, the vice president takes over presidential responsibilities when the office is vacated before the end of the term. Iotova will serve as acting president for the remainder of Radev’s second mandate, which was scheduled to expire in January next year.

Radev announced his resignation on January 19 in an address to the nation, citing political accountability and acknowledging shortcomings during his time in office. He and Iotova had been sworn in for their second five-year term in January 2022 and formally assumed office on January 22 of that year.

Iotova’s appointment comes at a critical moment for the EU and NATO member state. Bulgaria is facing early parliamentary elections following the resignation of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov in December and the failure of political forces in parliament to form a new cabinet.

As acting president, Iotova is expected to play a key role in managing the transition period. Her constitutional responsibilities include appointing a caretaker prime minister, overseeing the formation of an interim government, and setting the date for early parliamentary elections.

While the presidency in Bulgaria is largely ceremonial, the role gains added importance amid political uncertainty, institutional deadlock, and preparations for the country’s transition to the euro, placing Iotova at the center of Bulgaria’s immediate political agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in a televised address to the nation last Monday, Rumen Radev said this was his last address as President of Bulgaria. He announced that he would submit his resignation on Tuesday and expressed confidence that Vice President Iliana Iotova would be a worthy head of state.