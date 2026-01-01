Bulgaria becomes 21st eurozone member

Until the end of January, the lev will remain a legal means of payment alongside the euro, and from February 1 the euro will become the only official currency. Until August 8, 2026, prices will continue to be displayed in both euros and leva.

Throughout January, people will be able to make cash payments in retail outlets using both leva and euro, while retailers will be obliged to give change entirely in only one of the two currencies - euros, or, in case of a temporary lack of availability, in leva. Retailers are free to decide whether to accept mixed payments in two currencies within a single transaction, but this decision must be clearly indicated in a visible place in the store.

After the completion of the technical adjustments, which are scheduled to continue until 1:00 a.m., cash withdrawals from ATMs will be available only in euros.

Throughout 2026, people will be able to exchange leva for euros at commercial banks across the country, with no fees or commission charged until mid-year. After that date, banks may apply conversion fees. In 2026, citizens will also be able to exchange leva at branches of Bulgarian Posts, while the Bulgarian National Bank will exchange leva for euro free of charge.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Bulgaria.