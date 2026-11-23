His death was announced by the luxury jewellery house Bulgari on November 21.

Paolo Bulgari was born in Rome in 1937. He was the grandson of Sotirio Bulgari, a Greek silversmith who founded the company in 1884. He joined the family business in 1960, working alongside his father, Giorgio Bulgari. He specialised in precious gemstones and became one of the industry's leading experts. In 1984, he became chairman of the Bulgari Group, a position he held for more than four decades.

Alongside his brothers Gianni and Nicola, Paolo helped expand the family business beyond Italy. Under their leadership, Bulgari strengthened its international presence, opening boutiques in major cities, including New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo.

In its statement, Bulgari praised his creativity, expertise and dedication to supporting young designers.

"Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never," the company recalled his words.

His funeral is scheduled for November 23 at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome, according to a family announcement.

Founded in Rome in 1884, Bulgari became one of the world's leading luxury jewellery houses. In 2011, the company joined French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which owns Bulgari, recorded revenue of €19.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026.