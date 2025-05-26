Bukhara to host International Biennale of Contemporary Art this fall

The event is expected to attract over 500,000 tourists.

From September 5 to November 20, contemporary artists worldwide will present their works as part of the Bukhara Biennale.

Photo credit: UzA

In addition, from June 6 to 8, 2025, the ancient city of Bukhara will hold the traditional Silk and Spices Festival. This event, which draws the attention of tourists from all over the world, will see the participation of around one thousand entrepreneurs.

“Recently, more and more foreign tourists have been visiting Bukhara”, notes Rauf Avezov, Director of the Bukhara Regional Branch of the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan. “Several new projects will be presented as part of the cultural program for guests. In particular, a theatrical performance titled “Melody of Love” is planned in Bukhara, reflecting national traditions, cultural features, and the uniqueness of Uzbek music and dance art”.

“As a result of the initiatives proposed by the Head of State, this project was developed”, explains Director Ravshan Rasulov. “To ensure the performance is understandable to foreign guests, we prepared it in the pantomime format, where artistic images are created through facial expressions, gestures, and body movements, without using words. I believe we have succeeded in this”.

Photo credit: UzA

