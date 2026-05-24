Building collapse in Angeles City, Philippines leaves dozens trapped

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. local time. Authorities reported that more than 20 individuals have been rescued, while an estimated 30 to 40 remain trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue operations are still ongoing on Sunday, May 24, after a structure collapsed in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, the Bureau of Fire Protection Central Luzon said.



BFP regional officials, Angeles City responders, the city disaster office and police personnel are leading the… pic.twitter.com/ZSPYWtIqcT — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 24, 2026

The collapse followed heavy rain and strong winds late Saturday. Local atmospheric services recorded 44 millimeters of rainfall in Angeles City between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mayon volcano eruption in Philippines had forced evacuations as ash spread.