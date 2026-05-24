EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Building collapse in Angeles City, Philippines leaves dozens trapped

    14:22, 24 May 2026

    At least 30 people were trapped when a building under construction collapsed on Sunday in Angeles City, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, according to Bureau of Fire Protection Central Luzon.

    Building collapse, Angeles City, Philippines
    Phоtо credit: Philstar.com X account

    The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. local time. Authorities reported that more than 20 individuals have been rescued, while an estimated 30 to 40 remain trapped beneath the debris.

    The collapse followed heavy rain and strong winds late Saturday. Local atmospheric services recorded 44 millimeters of rainfall in Angeles City between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.

    Rescue operations are ongoing, and officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mayon volcano eruption in Philippines had forced evacuations as ash spread.

    Incidents World News Accidents Construction
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All