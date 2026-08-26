Bugatti, C SEED unveil futuristic TV with supercar price tag

Inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon and the brand’s “Art, Forme, Technique” philosophy, the N1 features flowing surfaces, a curved metallic body and design elements drawn from Bugatti’s iconic C-line.

At the push of a button, the display transforms in 45 seconds through a silent, choreographed sequence. It is available in 110-inch and 137-inch versions and can rotate 180 degrees to achieve the desired viewing angle.

The system features 4K MicroLED technology with HDR10+, an integrated Wisdom Audio sound system and an optional Center Sliding feature that moves the display into a central position.

Designed as a freestanding luxury piece of furniture, the N1 requires no wall mounting. Its integrated speakers extend into position when needed and retract into the body when not in use. According to the company, the C SEED BUGATTI N1 is designed and manufactured in Austria.

Official pricing is listed as “Price on Application.” Estimates place the 110-inch model at around $400,000, while the 137-inch version is estimated at more than $500,000. The displays are made to order and sold through C SEED’s global partners and authorized Bugatti lifestyle dealers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Google unveiled an AI-focused Googlebook laptop line.