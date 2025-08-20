EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda

    12:57, 20 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting in Akorda to discuss national economy and budget planning issues, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Those attending the meeting were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chief of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister- Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and other officials, according to the press service of Akorda.

    Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President heard reports on the current situation and the prospects for the national economy development, as well as on the parameters of the national budget for 2026-2028.

    Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State emphasized the importance of quality planning and distribution of finance at the republican and local levels.

    Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He highlighted that special attention should be given to budget balance, financing of all social obligations, long-term plans of the regions, as well as designated use and utilization of funds.

    Earlier, Mayor of Shymkent Gabit Syzdykbekov reported to the President on the city’s socio-economic development for H1 2025.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Politics Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All