Budget planning issues discussed in Akorda

Those attending the meeting were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chief of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay, National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister- Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and other officials, according to the press service of Akorda.

The President heard reports on the current situation and the prospects for the national economy development, as well as on the parameters of the national budget for 2026-2028.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of quality planning and distribution of finance at the republican and local levels.

He highlighted that special attention should be given to budget balance, financing of all social obligations, long-term plans of the regions, as well as designated use and utilization of funds.

