Bublik shines at Roland Garros, reaches 4th round for the first time

The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Portugal's Henrique Rocha, ranked 200th by the ATP, with a score of 7–5, 6–1, 6–2 in the third round match.

Bublik will next face Britain’s Jack Draper, ranked 5th in the world, for a place in the quarterfinals.

Bublik’s previous best performance at the French Open in singles was reaching the second round. In 2021, he also made it to the doubles final at Roland Garros, paired with Andrey Golubev.

As reported earlier, world No. 11 Elena Rybakina has stormed into the fourth round of Roland Garros in Paris as well.