    Bublik renews personal best for most Masters 1000 match wins after latest victory in Paris

    09:46, 28 October 2025

    World No.16 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia, ranked 47th, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Bublik renews personal best for this year's most Masters 1000 match wins after latest win in Paris
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Bublik is to take on either Corentin Moutet of France or Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in the next round.

    The Kazakhstani has so far recorded his 34th win at a Masters 1000 event during this year’s season, surpassing his record of 33 wins in 2021.

    As reported previously, Elena Rybakina becomes the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win 10 WTA singles titles, clinching her milestone victory at the AUX Ningbo Open in China. 

