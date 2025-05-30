Bublik reaches French Open third round after comeback win over world no.9 Alex de Minaur

World No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan bounced back from losing the first two sets to secure a 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over world No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia in the French Open second round.

The Kazakhstani fired 10 aces and converted six of 14 break opportunities in the clash that lasted two hours 52 minutes.

Bublik of Kazakhstan is to face Henrique Rocha of Portugal in the next round.

Earlier it was reported that world No.11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won her second round match at the ongoing Roland Garros tennis tournament in France.