Alexander Bublik sets new personal record at Australian Open

In the third round, Bublik faced Argentinian Tomás Martín Etcheverry, ranked 62nd. The match was tense and lasted just over two and a half hours.

During the match, Bublik hit 21 aces, committed two double faults, and converted one of four break points. Etcheverry recorded 10 aces, made one double fault, and failed to convert any of his three break-point opportunities.

Ultimately, Bublik secured victory with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:5), 6:4.

In the fourth round, Bublik will face World No 6 and home favorite Alex de Minaur.

Earlier, another Kazakhstani player, Yulia Putintseva, also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.