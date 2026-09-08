BTS wraps up North American tour with record-breaking LA shows

The run ended with four-day concerts at SoFi Stadium, attended by about 282,000 fans and streamed in 177 countries, its agency BigHit Music said Tuesday. Including previous appearances, BTS has now staged eight shows at the venue, attracting nearly 496,000 spectators - the highest in the stadium’s history.

Fans marked two birthdays during the tour, singing for Jungkook last Tuesday and for RM on Sunday ahead of his Sept. 12 birthday. The stadium glowed with golden and blue lights - colors tied to Jungkook’s solo album Golden and RM’s Indigo.

In its closing remarks, the group said every moment was so happy that it passed in an instant, and that it hopes to remain connected with fans forever, no matter where it is.

The septet heads next to South America, opening a concert October 2 in Bogota before continuing to Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.

Earlier, it was reported that Los Angeles had officially declared September 1-8 “BTS Week” ahead of the K-pop group’s four sold-out concerts in the city.