‘BTS Week’ declared in Los Angeles ahead of sold-out ‘Arirang’ tour shows

The designation marks BTS’ “Arirang” world tour shows at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the tribute, Los Angeles City Hall will be illuminated in red on Tuesday, matching a key color of BTS’ fifth studio album, “Arirang.” Officials described the gesture as a welcome to the group and visiting fans.

A formal proclamation ceremony was held at City Hall on Monday, attended by City Council members, tourism officials and BigHit Music executives.

Mayor Karen Bass said the declaration reflects the power of arts and culture to foster mutual understanding and unite communities. She also praised BTS for its contributions to global culture and its special connection with Los Angeles.

In a resolution, the City Council described BTS as one of the most influential artists of its generation since its 2013 debut, crediting the group with helping open doors for Korean and other Asian artists in the global music industry.

The council also highlighted BTS’ messages of self-love and hope, saying they have connected people across languages, cultures and generations while helping spread Korean culture worldwide.

Photo credit: Yonhap

The concerts mark BTS’ return to SoFi Stadium about four years and nine months after its “Permission to Dance on Stage” shows there in December 2021. All four dates on the Los Angeles leg of the “Arirang” tour sold out quickly.

Along with Los Angeles, El Paso County in Texas, the state of Illinois and Toronto have previously designated “BTS Week” or “BTS Day” to commemorate the group’s “Arirang” tour concerts.

Earlier, it was reported that Illinois had proclaimed August 27 and 28 as “BTS Day in Illinois,” coinciding with BTS’ performances at Chicago’s Soldier Field during its “Arirang” world tour.