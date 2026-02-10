BTS' comeback show to admit about 15,000 fans

According to the sources, Hybe, the K-pop company behind BTS, is coordinating with the Seoul metropolitan government on a plan to admit 15,000 fans in the standing and reserved seating sections for the "BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang" concert on March 21.

The free concert will take place at Gwanghwamun Square the day after the release of BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," named after the famous Korean folk song. It will be its first release since "Proof" in June 2022 and the first since all members completed their mandatory military service.

The septet plans to walk from inside Gyeongbok Palace, passing through the Gwanghwamun gate and the "woldae," a traditional ceremonial stage located in front of the gate, before moving onto a stage built at the northern end of the square to open the show.

Applications for 2,000 standing tickets opened on Tuesday via Hybe's K-pop fan community platform Weverse for those who preordered the album.

According to a seating plan released by the company, the stage will feature a T-shaped design with an extended runway, surrounded by a standing area. Reserved seats will be positioned behind the standing zone along Gwanghwamun Square, though the total number of seats has yet to be finalized. Seating tickets will be available starting Feb. 23 through the Nol online ticketing service.

Hybe is also known to be considering installing a large outdoor screen near Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall for fans without tickets. Authorities have warned of major crowding, with police estimating up to 230,000 people could gather around the concert site, and as many as 260,000 if the crowd extends toward the Sungnyemun gate.

The concert will be broadcast live on Netflix in more than 190 countries, the first time a major event in South Korea will be streamed globally in real time on the platform.

As written before, K-pop powerhouse BTS will stage a cultural festival across Seoul to mark its return after nearly four years, agency BigHit Music announced last Friday.