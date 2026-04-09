BTS promises new stage experience with 'Arirang' world tour

The new tour, titled "Arirang," opens at 7 p.m. at Goyang Stadium in the city just northwest of Seoul, in what is expected to be the largest concert series in K-pop history.

The three-night run marks the start of 85 shows across 34 cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, Toronto, Lima, Santiago and Bangkok, through 2027.

Staged mainly in stadiums and domes with 360-degree setups, the tour is expected to attract the biggest audience ever for a K-pop act. More dates will be added to stops in Japan and the Middle East, according to BigHit Music, the group's agency.

"It still does not feel real," RM, the group's leader, said in an interview with BigHit, released a few hours before the first night in Goyang. He noted that performing on the 360-degree setup came with new challenges but expressed eagerness to meet the band's global fandom, known as ARMY.

Photo credit: Yonhap

"Because it has been a long time since our last tour, I worried I might have lost my touch, so I prepared several times harder," V said.

The band emphasized that the tour would mark a major shift in its concert style. "We are trying to show a completely different production from what we've done before," Jimin said, adding that the group focused on making the show visually rich as well as musically engaging.

Suga agreed, saying, "It's a performance with strong visual elements, so audiences will also be able to enjoy watching."

A total of 46 shows, including the Goyang concerts and the North American and European legs, have already sold out, according to oragnizer Live Nation. The promoter said BTS sold about 2.4 million tickets for 41 North American and European dates alone.

The group is expected to perform new songs from its fifth studio album, "Arirang," which topped the Billboard 200 chart for two straight weeks, along with previous hit tracks during the tour.

Jungkook said he "wants to get on stage as soon as possible." He said, "I've been looking forward to this for such a long time, and just thinking about meeting the audience in person again makes me excited. We prepared really hard, and I hope we can enjoy the shows together with our fans."

Notably, BTS scores 7th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'Arirang'.