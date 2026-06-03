BTS to release limited-edition vinyl for 13th anniversary

According to BigHit Music, the 16-track album will be released a day before the group's upcoming anniversary on June 13.

It will include all songs from the K-pop group’s fifth studio album "Arirang," along with the bonus tracks "Voice Message: Love Song" and the Korean version of "Normal."

"Voice Message: Love Song" features a candid conversation among BTS members where they discuss their thoughts on the question "What is your love song?" according to Big Hit.

BTS will host its annual fan event, BTS Festa, to mark their debut anniversary. The group will hold a concert in the southeastern city of Busan on June 12-13, as part of their "Arirang" world tour.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that K-pop group BTS drew 840,000 concertgoers across 15 performances in five cities during the North American leg of its “Arirang” world tour.