BTS North America tour draws 840,000 fans

According to BigHit Music Agency, BTS performed in Tampa, El Paso, Stanford, Las Vegas, and Mexico City.

Extra shows added in Tampa, Stanford, and Las Vegas due to overwhelming demand.

All performances were sold out.

Billboard reported BTS grossed 76.2 million US dollars from eight shows in Goyang, Tokyo, and Tampa in April.

Ticket sales reached 417,000.

It was ranked as the highest-grossing tour worldwide last month.

BTS' next world tour performance will take place June 12-13 in South Korea's port city of Busan.

The tour marks BTS’s comeback after nearly four years of hiatus due to mandatory military service.